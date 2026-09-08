Drinking water our utmost priority, Telangana govt tells Andhra

HYDERABAD: Rejecting Andhra Pradesh’s demand for an immediate stop to generation of hydel power at the Srisailam Left Bank, Telangana Irrigation officials on Monday made it very clear that drawing drinking water from Nagarjunasagar Project was their utmost priority.

At a Central Water Commission (CWC) meeting in Delhi on pending water issues between the two states, Telangana officials also made it clear that decisions on hydel generation would be taken in the state’s interests.

The issue came up after the Krishna River Management Board member-secretary suggested on Friday that Telangana stop generation at Srisailam Left Bank and not release water to Nagarjunasagar through power generation. AP reiterated the demand on Monday, alleging that Telangana was using power generation as a pretext to draw water to Nagarjunasagar. Telangana rejected this, saying rainfall had declined due to El Nino and lower storage levels required cautious use of water.

Telangana said Srisailam was built to meet Nagarjunasagar’s water requirements and hydel generation was necessary to facilitate downstream releases.

It also accused AP of drawing water beyond its share through the Pothireddypadu Head Regulator on the Srisailam backwaters. Telangana said AP was permitted to draw 34 tmcft through the regulator but had already drawn 30 tmcft, and should first stop further withdrawals before questioning Telangana’s use of water.

On the proposed Godavari-Cauvery river link, the CWC told both states it would prepare the blueprint. Telangana said it was concerned that Sammakka Sagar Barrage could be selected as the offtake point, while AP wants Polavaram. It said using Polavaram could affect Telangana’s share of Godavari water.