Man attempts suicide inside police station in Telangana

MEDAK : A man attempted suicide inside the Ramayampet Police Station on Monday, reportedly distressed over an ongoing dispute involving a young woman who had accused him of harassing her.

Durgaprasad, alias Sonu, a local painter, allegedly brought petrol to the police station, poured it over himself and set himself on fire. Police staff immediately tried to put out the flames, during which a head constable was reportedly injured.

Durgaprasad suffered burns over around 90% of his body. He was initially taken to a private hospital in Ramayampet and later shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad as his condition deteriorated.

Ramayampet Inspector Saidanaik said the woman had approached the SHE Team in May, alleging that Durgaprasad was harassing her. Her parents lodged another complaint on Sunday, alleging that the harassment had resumed.

Durgaprasad’s family members said he was deeply distressed over the issue and went to the police station on Monday. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

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