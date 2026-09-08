Online portal to track Ganesh pandals across Telangana

HYDERABAD: Director General of Police CV Anand directed police officials to make comprehensive security arrangements for Ganesh festivities, beginning September 14 and culminating in idol immersion on September 25.

Anand held a video conference with senior police officers and sub-inspectors across the state on Monday to review preparations. He said a dedicated online portal had been introduced to capture and monitor details of Ganesh pandals, including their locations, organisers, committee members and vehicles used for immersion.

Station House Officers have been given dedicated logins to monitor activities at pandals. Commissioners and DCPs, along with SPs, were asked to visit pandals and record observations in point books. The DGP stressed electrical safety and traffic management around pandals and called for coordination with the electricity and fire officials.

For the September 25 immersion, officials were directed to map routes, roads and bridges, assess their load-bearing capacity and plan traffic diversions and security arrangements. Anand also asked police to monitor social media and promptly address misinformation that could affect public order.