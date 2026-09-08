Telangana Assembly session likely to continue till Saturday

HYDERABAD: The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Legislative Assembly decided on Monday to conduct the session till Saturday, with a meeting likely to be held again to consider whether it should be extended.

The BAC met under the chairmanship of Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Whip Beerla Ilaiah, BJP Legislature Party leader A Maheswar Reddy and MIM member Ahmad Balala attended the meeting.

The Assembly is likely to take up the derogatory remarks by BRS MLC Tata Madhu on Tuesday and seek the views of members before adopting a resolution for further action by the Legislative Council. The government is also likely to discuss the mess regarding the Section 22-A lands, and issues pertaining to education, including fee reimbursement and problems faced by polytechnic students.

The BJP has sought a judicial inquiry into the 22-A lands issue, while Congress members have sought a discussion on the CBI inquiry into alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project. The BRS boycotted the BAC meeting after alleging that police obstructed party deputy floor leader T Harish Rao while he was travelling from the BRS state office to the Assembly to attend the meeting.