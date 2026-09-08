Telangana records 95.13 per cent PDS distribution

HYDERABAD: Telangana distributed 6.17 lakh metric tonnes of fortified rice under the three-month advance Public Distribution System (PDS) quota for August, September and October 2026, achieving 95.13% of the Centre’s allocation.

Against the total allocation of 6,48,076.467 metric tonnes, or around 2.16 lakh metric tonnes a month, Fair Price Shops across the State distributed 6,16,806.40 metric tonnes of fortified Sanna Biyyam to beneficiaries by the extended deadline of September 5, according to the Civil Supplies department.

The advance distribution was taken up following directions from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution to ensure an uninterrupted supply of ration rice during the monsoon, when heavy rains and transport disruptions could affect the movement of foodgrains.

The exercise covered 99,30,003 drawal cardholders and involved 2,95,05,303 transactions across the State. The State had completed 94.2% of the distribution, amounting to around 6.10 lakh metric tonnes, by August 31 and raised the coverage to 95.13% during the extension period.

The Civil Supplies department used real-time digital monitoring and biometric authentication to track distribution at Fair Price Shops. Electronic Point of Sale systems authenticated beneficiaries and monitored stock movement, with officials saying the system improved transparency and prevented stock diversion.

The department also maintained supplies under various welfare schemes during August. Around 4,529.874 metric tonnes of fortified rice were supplied under the Mid-Day Meal Scheme to nearly 27.36 lakh students in 35,371 schools.

Another 13,555.211 metric tonnes were supplied to welfare hostels, catering to around 11.72 lakh inmates in 4,389 hostels. Fortified rice was also supplied to 35,700 Anganwadi centres as part of nutritional programmes for children and women.

Officials said advance stocking would help prevent monsoon-related supply disruptions, while digital systems enabled real-time tracking and accountability.