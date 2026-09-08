Telangana stares at 40 per cent rain deficit in September

HYDERABAD: Telangana is heading into a difficult September, with the monsoon deficit expected to widen to 30-40% during the month. The state is already 23% short of its normal cumulative rainfall, with most central and southern districts continuing to record below-normal rain.

Meteorological experts noted that a spell of heavy rain in the last week of July helped limit the rainfall deficit, which could otherwise have risen further.

“Had Telangana not received the heavy rainfall spell during the last week of July, deficiency levels would have approached 40%, and almost every district would have fallen into the deficient category,” IMD meteorologist GNRS Srinivas Rao told TNIE.

“That one week of rainfall was the only period that resembled a normal monsoon this year. The rest of the season has largely been characterised by scattered and isolated showers.”

Sept may deepen the deficit

The IMD’s monthly outlook indicates that September could end with a 30-40% rainfall deficit. “A few rainy days can improve the statistics, but the overall September rainfall is still expected to remain deficient by around 30%,” the expert added.

However, there may be some relief, with models indicating a low-pressure area could form over the southwest Bay of Bengal around September 11-12. Unlike earlier systems over the northwest Bay, it could bring more widespread rain to Telangana.

“If the system forms and tracks favourably, Telangana could receive four to five days of good rainfall. In that case, the overall deficiency may remain closer to 20% instead of increasing sharply. But if the system fails to develop, the deficit could rise beyond current projections,” Srinivas Rao explained.

El Nino adds to the pressure

Meteorologists attribute much of the rainfall shortfall to strengthening El Nino conditions over the Pacific Ocean. According to global weather agencies, El Nino has intensified and is approaching the threshold of a severe event.