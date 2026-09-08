Warangal to mark TRS’s electoral debut: Kavitha

HANAMKONDA : Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) chief Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Monday announced that the party would contest all divisions in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) elections.

“The Telangana Rakshana Sena’s electoral journey will begin from Warangal,” she said.

Kavitha demanded immediate release of over `13,000 crore in pending fee reimbursement dues and a time-bound schedule for clearing them.

She joined a students’ protest march from the Ambedkar statue to the Hanamkonda Collectorate and later met Collector Chahat Bajpai, urging her to take up the issue with the state government.

Addressing students, Kavitha alleged that delays in reimbursement were forcing poor students to drop out and placing families under financial strain, particularly those struggling to educate their daughters. She also said colleges were withholding certificates from students who had completed their courses due to unpaid dues, affecting their jobs and higher education prospects.

“Students cannot be made to pay for the government’s administrative failures,” she said.