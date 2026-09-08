Women MLAs pulled by hair and sarees, CM should apologise: KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy should be held responsible for the police “attack” against BRS MLAs outside the Assembly. He demanded that the chief minister tender an apology to the women MLAs whose hair and sarees were pulled. “Is this Indiramma Rajyam?” he asked.

Speaking to reporters, the former minister demanded action against the erring police officers. “The Congress government in the state is anti-Dalit and anti-women,” he alleged.

Rama Rao also said that they boycotted the Business Advisory Committee meeting in protest against the attack on their MLAs. The Sircilla MLA alleged that to divert people’s attention from the “attack” against the women MLAs, the chief minister is targeting BRS MLC Tata Madhu and attributing to him words that he never uttered.

On BRS members being stopped from entering the Assembly for wearing black T-shirts, he said: “No one objected when Rahul Gandhi and other MPs sat in the Lok Sabha wearing T-shirts. The same rule is applicable in the Assembly too.”

“Police told us that they were stopping us on the Speaker’s directions. The government prevented us from entering the Assembly because it knows we will be exposing their failures,” he said.

Rama Rao recalled that as directed by KCR, the BRS leaders tendered an apology to DK Aruna in the past. “KCR even defended Sonia Gandhi when BJP leaders spoke against her in the past,” he said.

“We approached the SC and ST Commission over police action against SC and ST MLAs of BRS. We will take up the matter with the Human Rights Commission and National Commission for Women. The BRS will fight till action is taken against the police officials”, he added.