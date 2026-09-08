YouTuber Nandana held at RGIA for job fraud in Andhra

HYDERABAD: UK-based Telugu YouTuber Rama Nandana was apprehended by Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police at Shamshabad airport after she was identified through a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued in connection with a cheating case.

The police subsequently informed the Ibrahimpatnam police in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district, who are investigating a case registered against Nandana and her husband, Jagarlamudi Madhukar.

The couple is accused of allegedly collecting large sums of money from several people by promising to arrange jobs in London and visa renewals. Following registration of the case, Ibrahimpatnam police launched an investigation.

Nandana and Madhukar, natives of Guntur district and now settled in the UK, are associated with the popular YouTube channel ‘Nandoo’s World’.