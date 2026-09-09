22 BRS MLAs suspended from Telangana Assembly after storming Well, disrupting proceedings

HYDERABAD: Twenty-two BRS legislators were suspended from the Telangana Assembly for the remainder of the monsoon session on Wednesday after they disrupted proceedings by raising slogans and entering the Well of the House.

The ruckus began soon after the House assembled, with BRS members raising slogans such as “We want justice”. BRS working president KT Rama Rao also moved an adjournment motion seeking a discussion on the alleged high-handedness of police against the party’s women MLAs two days ago and remarks allegedly made by some ruling Congress members wishing death upon BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The BRS members refused to return to their seats despite repeated appeals from Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu.

The Speaker said he would examine whether the BRS members had submitted their demands in writing.

Vikramarka said he and other Congress leaders wished KCR a healthy and long life and a prolonged career in public service. He urged the BRS members to raise their concerns from their seats rather than behaving in an intimidating or aggressive manner.

The Deputy Chief Minister also referred to reports that BRS leaders had carried out a “purification” ritual by sprinkling turmeric water near KCR’s farmhouse at Erravelli after Congress workers and Dalit activists held a protest there on September 8.