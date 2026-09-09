Become job creators, not jobseekers, says Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla

HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor and Osmania University Chancellor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Tuesday urged graduates to move from being jobseekers to job creators, saying artificial intelligence and emerging technologies offered opportunities for innovation and entrepreneurship but must remain guided by human values and ethics.

He was speaking at the university’s 85th Annual Convocation, where 640 PhD degrees and 71 gold medals were awarded. The best PhD thesis was awarded to a Scheduled Tribe student.

Shukla said the youth would be central to India’s goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047. He asked graduates to continuously upgrade their skills in AI, automation and digital technology and use them to create employment and address social challenges.

“AI can provide information, but the final decision must be taken by human beings based on understanding, ethical values, sensitivity and compassion,” he said.

Chief guest Dr Krishna M Yella, Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech, urged graduates to pursue innovation and entrepreneurship and use AI for learning, research and creativity. He cautioned against excessive social media use and asked students to remember the sacrifices made by their parents for their education.