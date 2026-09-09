BRS MLCs Madhu, Naveen arrested and released on bail

HYDERABAD: BRS MLCs Tata Madhusudhan alias Madhu and N Naveen Kumar Reddy were arrested and released on conditional bail on Tuesday after Saifabad police for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar on Monday.

The police produced them before the Nampally court seeking judicial remand, but the court rejected the plea and released them on personal bonds.

After his release, Madhu said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was behaving like a dictator and would be punished like Hitler in the coming elections. “The court rejected the remand and ordered us to furnish personal bonds,” he said.

Madhu also said he respects the Speaker and Council chairman, usually calling them anna.

The case was registered on a complaint by Assembly Speaker’s OSD Pollepalli Venkatesham under Section 352 read with Section 3(5) of the BNS and provisions of the SC/ST Act.