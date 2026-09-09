BRS's KTR, Harish, others booked for ‘misconduct’ with women cops

HYDERABAD: A fresh case has been registered against several BRS legislators, including KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao, D Sudheer Reddy and N Naveen Kumar Reddy, on a complaint by a 33-year-old woman constable alleging that they used criminal force against women police personnel during Monday’s protest at the Assembly.

In her complaint to Saifabad police on Tuesday, the constable alleged that BRS MLAs and MLCs wearing black T-shirts with the slogan “Congress has failed to implement its promises” were stopped from entering the Assembly premises as political slogans on clothing and placards were not permitted.

She alleged that Harish Rao and Rama Rao shouted at the women police personnel, accusing them of using women as a shield. She further alleged that Harish Rao removed his T-shirt and threw it towards a police officer before standing “semi-naked” in front of the women personnel. Naveen Kumar Reddy, Sudheer Reddy and others followed him and removed their T-shirts, the complaint says.

The complainant alleged that the leaders then moved close to the women personnel and attempted to enter the Assembly by pushing them. She alleged that some police personnel were pushed and pressed against during the scuffle, causing physical and mental distress, with some requiring hospital treatment.

The complainant alleged that the conduct was intended to intimidate and humiliate the women police personnel and obstruct them from performing their duties. She also alleged that Naveen Kumar Reddy shouted, “Where do they keep the women police?”

Based on the complaint, Saifabad police registered cases under Sections 74, 75(1), 79, 121(1), 130, 132, 296, 351(2) and 352 of the BNS, covering allegations including use of criminal force against a woman and sexual harassment.