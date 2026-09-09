Madhu episode scripted by KCR, alleges TPCC chief Mahesh

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud has alleged that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was behind BRS MLC Tata Madhu’s “derogatory” remarks against Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar on Monday.

During an informal chat with reporters on the Assembly premises on Tuesday, he said: “The Tata Madhu episode appeared to be part of a script prepared by the BRS leadership. A strategy was chalked out by the BRS chief and Tata Madhu was sent to put it into practice.”

The TPCC chief also criticised KCR for failing to condemn the humiliation to which an Assembly Speaker from a Dalit community was subjected, despite ruling the state for 10 years.

He also alleged that KCR failed as chief minister because he “lacked social consciousness on several issues”.

“At one point, KCR ran his Cabinet without a single woman minister. He never paid floral tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar. In contrast, A Revanth Reddy has greater social consciousness,” he said.

Referring to KCR’s absence from the Assembly, he said: “KCR seems to be reluctant to attend the House because if he does, he would have to address Gaddam Prasad Kumar, a Dalit leader, as Speaker or presiding officer.”

Reorganisation of departments

Mahesh Goud, meanwhile, revealed that Revanth Reddy was considering a comprehensive review and revision of Section 22-A and added that he had suggested to the chief minister that all departments be thoroughly reorganised.

On the upcoming Graduates’ MLC elections, he said the process of shortlisting candidates had already taken place. He said four names each were being considered for the Khammam-Nalgonda-Warangal and Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar constituencies.