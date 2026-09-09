Mauritius steps up push to woo Hyderabad travellers

HYDERABAD: Mauritius is stepping up efforts to tap Hyderabad’s outbound travel market as tourist arrivals from India continue to rise, with the island nation recording a 14.5% increase in Indian visitors during the first seven months of 2026.

The Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) said 51,005 Indians visited the country between January and July. Hyderabad was among four Indian cities selected for a recent tourism outreach programme aimed at travel agents, tour operators and other industry stakeholders.

The outreach comes amid efforts to deepen ties between Telangana and Mauritius. Last month, Mauritius Minister for Public Service and Administrative Reforms Luchmanen Pethia met Telangana IT Minister D Sridhar Babu in Hyderabad to discuss cooperation in tourism, public administration, IT, skill development, education and emerging technologies.

Mauritius also sought collaboration with Telangana institutions on training and capacity-building initiatives.

An MTPA director said Hyderabad was an important market given the region’s growing international travel and historical links between Mauritius and people of Indian origin. Mauritius also has communities with roots in Telugu-speaking regions.

Tourism officials said Indian travellers were increasingly looking beyond conventional beach holidays, with growing interest in family travel, adventure, wellness, weddings and corporate travel.