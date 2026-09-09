Mulugu Collector halts mining project to ‘Save Ramappa’

MULUGU: Mulugu District Collector Bhorkhade Hemant Sahadeorao on Tuesday made it clear that the proposed open-cast mining project in Venkatapur mandal would only be allowed to proceed after intensive scientific and environmental assessments to determine its possible impact.

The proposed mining project has raised concerns over the safety of the UNESCO World Heritage Site Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple, popularly known as Ramappa Temple, as well as the historic Ramappa Lake.

In a meeting with officials and heritage conservationists amid strong objections from the Palampet Special Development Authority Committee and Kakatiya Heritage Trust (KHT) over the project, the collector said the proposal had been put on hold for now.

The collector said the project would be considered only after scientific and environmental assessments to determine its possible impact.

The meeting was attended by SCCL Bhupalpally General Manager A Rajeshwar Reddy, KHT convener and former professor M Pandurang Rao and members of the Palampet Special Development Authority Committee.