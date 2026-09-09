Mulugu Collector halts mining project to ‘Save Ramappa’

MULUGU: Mulugu District Collector Bhorkhade Hemant Sahadeorao on Tuesday made it clear that the proposed open-cast mining project in Venkatapur mandal would only be allowed to proceed after intensive scientific and environmental assessments to determine its possible impact.
The proposed mining project has raised concerns over the safety of the UNESCO World Heritage Site Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple, popularly known as Ramappa Temple, as well as the historic Ramappa Lake.
In a meeting with officials and heritage conservationists amid strong objections from the Palampet Special Development Authority Committee and Kakatiya Heritage Trust (KHT) over the project, the collector said the proposal had been put on hold for now.
The collector said the project would be considered only after scientific and environmental assessments to determine its possible impact.
The meeting was attended by SCCL Bhupalpally General Manager A Rajeshwar Reddy, KHT convener and former professor M Pandurang Rao and members of the Palampet Special Development Authority Committee.
Pandurang Rao strongly objected to the proposed mining, warning that blasting and heavy drilling could pose a serious threat to the Ramappa Lake and the temple. He said the proposed mining site, about 5 km from the lake, could endanger the 3 tmcft reservoir and nearby villages if blasting or other mining activity affected its structure.
He and other members of the heritage protection groups demanded that the government withdraw the proposal, arguing that any damage to the lake could have serious consequences for the surrounding villages and the historic temple.
Singareni management told the meeting that it had earlier secured permission to extract 40.43 million tonnes of coal on the outskirts of Venkatapur village, with a 19-year lease for the project. The company has acquired some land and paid compensation, officials said. However, the project also involves 314 hectares of forest land and 1,448 hectares of agricultural patta land, including government-assigned lands.
A preliminary report on the project was submitted before July 2021, with mining scheduled to begin in December that year. However, the Ramappa Temple received UNESCO World Heritage status on July 25, 2021. Following the recognition, residents of Palampet and farmers from surrounding villages formed the Ramappa Temple Protection Committee and launched protests under the banner of “Save Ramappa”.
Amid mounting opposition, Singareni deferred the proposal in 2021. The company has since been pursuing proposals to revive the open-cast mining project in Venkatapur.
Heritage activists and local residents have continued to oppose the project, citing the need to protect the temple and its surrounding heritage landscape.