Nothing wrong in apologising if mistake is committed, says AIMIM leader Akbar

HYDERABAD: AIMIM floor leader in the Assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi on Monday strongly condemned the “unparliamentary and disrespectful” remarks made by BRS MLC Tata Madhu against Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar and the alleged insult to the dignity of women.

He also urged Leader of Opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao tender an apology to the Speaker and the entire women’s fraternity of Telangana and “close the matter”.

“There is nothing wrong if one apologises, realising that a mistake has been committed,” he said, adding that the BRS should take strict action against the MLC.

He requested the Speaker to order a comprehensive inquiry and take strict action against the police officials responsible.

Speaking passionately about the manhandling of Opposition members, specifically highlighting how women MLAs were allegedly mistreated by the police, he said: “A lady MLA’s hair was pulled and someone stepped on her saree, causing it to come untied.”