Retired IRS officer appointed TGPCB chairman

HYDERABAD: The state government has appointed retired Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Raja Sekhar Reddy Lakkadi as chairman of the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB). The Environment, Forests, Science and Technology department issued a government order on September 7, partially modifying orders issued in January 2021 and March 2024 relating to the constitution of the board.

The order said Lakkadi was appointed in view of his special knowledge and practical experience in environmental protection. His term as chairman will be three years from the date of the appointment order.

Under the earlier orders, the TGPCB was constituted with the Chief Secretary to the state government as chairman, along with other government officials and non-official members.