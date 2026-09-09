Speaker jurisdiction over Public Garden too, says Telangana assembly speaker Gaddam

HYDERABAD: Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar on Tuesday said he had expected former minister and BRS leader Harish Rao to apologise over Monday’s incident, but alleged that the Opposition tried to divert the issue.

Responding to claims that the matter was outside his jurisdiction, he said, “How can you say it is not within the Speaker’s purview? From Public Garden onwards, it comes under our jurisdiction.”

“We thought Harish would apologise once he was given the mike. But they were engaged in diverting the issue. That is why one has to get angry,” he said during an informal interaction with the media.

The Speaker said he could take action against BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy and other members, including suspension, but “that is not the proper way”.

Prasad Kumar said he would speak to Floor leaders before the next day’s proceedings. He also said he had invited former Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao to attend the Assembly, but KCR had cited health reasons.