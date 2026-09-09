Sub-registrar booked for demanding Rs 90K bribe in Narayanpet district

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered a criminal misconduct case against a Sub-Registrar (Grade-II) in Narayanpet district and a private person for allegedly demanding a Rs 90,000 bribe in connection with a house registration.

According to the ACB, the accused officer, Lagisetty Venkat Swamy, Sub-Registrar, Grade-II, Office of the Sub-Registrar, Narayanpet district, allegedly demanded Rs 90,000 from a complainant on July 18 for completing the registration of a house.

The officer allegedly accepted Rs 50,000 as part payment on July 21 through Kammari Nagesh, a private person and owner of an eatery. The officer subsequently allegedly demanded the remaining Rs 40,000. Both accused were produced before the I Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases in Nampally and remanded in judicial custody. The investigation is underway.