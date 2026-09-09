Sub-registrar booked for demanding Rs 90K bribe in Narayanpet district

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered a criminal misconduct case against a Sub-Registrar (Grade-II) in Narayanpet district and a private person for allegedly demanding a Rs 90,000 bribe in connection with a house registration.
According to the ACB, the accused officer, Lagisetty Venkat Swamy, Sub-Registrar, Grade-II, Office of the Sub-Registrar, Narayanpet district, allegedly demanded Rs 90,000 from a complainant on July 18 for completing the registration of a house.
The officer allegedly accepted Rs 50,000 as part payment on July 21 through Kammari Nagesh, a private person and owner of an eatery. The officer subsequently allegedly demanded the remaining Rs 40,000. Both accused were produced before the I Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases in Nampally and remanded in judicial custody. The investigation is underway.
Engineer caught accepting Rs 10K bribe
Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday caught a Deputy Executive Engineer of the Quality Control Cell, Musheerabad Division, red-handed while accepting a Rs 10,000 bribe from a complainant. According to the ACB, the accused officer, Sai Ram, demanded the bribe in exchange for an official favour related to quality control certificates. The amount was allegedly sought in connection with the quality control certificate already issued for the complainant’s first contract work and for issuing a certificate for the second contract work. ACB officials of City Range-1 caught Sai Ram while accepting the bribe and recovered the Rs 10,000 from his possession. He was produced before the I Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases in Nampally and remanded in judicial custody. The case is under investigation.