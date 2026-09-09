Suspensions aimed at silencing Opposition, Says BRS president KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy sent “goondas” and tried to murder BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao.

When police stopped Rama Rao from travelling to KCR’s Erravalli farmhouse, the former minister wondered why they had allowed Congress workers to reach the farmhouse but obstructed BRS leaders’ vehicles when they were proceeding there to protect KCR.

After stopping Rama Rao and other BRS leaders from travelling to Erravalli, police shifted them to Bowenpally police station. Speaking to the media outside the police station after being released, Rama Rao alleged that there was a “criminal mindset” behind Monday’s attack on women BRS MLAs in the Assembly and described it as a “Dushasana episode”.

He accused the Congress government of attempting to silence the Opposition by suspending and expelling BRS MLCs. He also objected to the arrest of two MLCs after SC/ST cases were registered against them.

‘Revanth doesn’t want real issues discussed in House’

Meanwhile, BRS deputy floor leader T Harish Rao, who was also detained and released on the day, alleged that “Revanth Reddy is using diversionary politics because he does not want the real issues of Telangana to be discussed in the Assembly”.

Speaking to the media outside Jawaharnagar Police Station, he said: “How can the Speaker say that there was no attack on women MLAs when the entire country witnessed the visuals? When complaints were given, cases were not registered. Instead, cases were filed against the women MLAs, who alleged that they were attacked,” he said.