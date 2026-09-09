Telangana Assembly: Two BRS MLCs suspended for slurs

HYDERABAD: BRS MLCs T Madhusudhan alias Madhu and N Naveen Kumar Reddy were suspended from the Telangana Legislative Council for the remainder of the session on Tuesday for their derogatory remarks against Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar.

The Council unanimously adopted a resolution moved by Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu, following a resolution in the Assembly seeking action against the two MLCs.

The action came amid a heated exchange between Gaddam Prasad and BRS MLA T Harish Rao in the Assembly over alleged police high-handedness against BRS women MLAs during Monday’s protest. Harish Rao questioned whether the Speaker had no responsibility to act against the police officers, prompting Gaddam Prasad to respond by referring to the remarks allegedly made by Madhu against him and his mother.

Harish Rao said he was anguished over the treatment of his women colleagues, alleging that a woman’s saree was pulled and that police behaved in a high-handed manner with

P Sabita Indra Reddy. He said the BRS had complained to the Police Commissioner, but cases were instead registered against Sabita Indra Reddy, Sunita Laxma Reddy and other women MLAs.

The Speaker said the House had always respected its women members. Harish Rao said the BRS women MLAs were like his sisters and that he was angry over the police action. He said a report had been sought on the incident. Sridhar Babu said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the Speaker had sought a report and that action would be taken after its submission.

The exchange turned personal when Gaddam Prasad referred to the remarks by Madhu. “I should be angry, not you. The comments were not against your mother; they were against my mother. I should be angry. How can you be angry? You cannot control me with your threats,” the Speaker told Harish Rao.