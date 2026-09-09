Telangana BJP asks Governor Shukla to order government to clear reimbursement dues

HYDERABAD: A BJP delegation, led by its state president N Ramchander Rao, on Tuesday met Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and urged him to direct the state government to immediately release fee-reimbursement arrears for over 40 lakh students.

The party alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, despite holding the education portfolio, is “dismantling” the education system in the state.

Later, addressing the media, Ramchander stated that only nominal amounts were released whenever the court reprimanded the government or following BJP protests. “College managements are not issuing certificates to graduating students, pushing their future into darkness. Due to non-receipt of funds, private degree, engineering and pharmacy colleges are paying only 50 per cent of salaries to their staff,” he said.

“The Governor assured us that he would consult the chief minister and suggest appropriate action,” he added.

The BJP leader, meanwhile, slammed both the Congress and BRS for engaging in diversionary tactics to avoid discussion on fee reimbursement dues in the Assembly, saying “both of them are responsible for this mess”. The issue should be discussed threadbare for a full day, he said.

Criticising the Congress government for ordering lathi-charges, pre-emptive arrests and foisting illegal cases against peaceful student protesters, he said several BJP and BJYM activists had been hospitalised.

Demanding the unconditional withdrawal of all cases against party workers, he made it clear that the party would launch a statewide agitation along with the students if the government failed to do so.