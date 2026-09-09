Telangana congress women including MLAs complain against BRS leaders

HYDERABAD: Women leaders of the Congress, including MLAs, on Tuesday complained to the State Women’s Commission against BRS legislators, alleging that they behaved inappropriately with women police personnel deployed at the Assembly.

In their complaint, Congress MLAs, including N Padmavathi Reddy, Ch Parnika, Yashaswini Reddy and Matta Ragamai, expressed concern over the alleged conduct of BRS members towards women police personnel.

They urged the Commission to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the incident and take appropriate action against those responsible. They also urged the Commission not to ignore any incident that affects the dignity, safety and security of women police personnel.