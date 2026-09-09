Telangana police recruitment board told to accept trans applicants

HYDERABAD: Taking cognisance of the police recruitment portal allowing applicants to identify only as ‘male’ or ‘female’, a division bench of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) to accept applications from trans persons for recruitment as police constables and sub-inspectors.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin, passed the interim order while hearing a writ petition filed by Devath Tanu Sri and others challenging the binary classification of sex on the recruitment portal.

During the hearing, the CJ questioned the state government on why it had not issued guidelines or directions to departments to move away from the stereotypical binary classification of sex.

Senior counsel for the petitioners argued that requiring applicants to choose either ‘male’ or ‘female’ was legally impermissible and forced transgender applicants to make a false declaration about their gender identity at the outset.

Counsel also referred to recommendations of the Telangana State Backward Classes Commission, which had proposed horizontal reservation for transgender persons in the state.

Appearing for the TSLPRB, counsel Rajashekar Reddy informed the court that the deadline for submitting applications had been extended to September 16.

Taking note of this, the bench directed the Board to accept the petitioners’ applications through the online portal. If the portal did not permit transgender applicants to submit their forms, the Board was directed to accept physical applications and issue acknowledgments.

The bench posted the matter to September 16, directing the state government to file its response.