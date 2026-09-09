Telangana Rice Millers association want end to raids

HYDERABAD: The Rice Millers Welfare Association-Telangana has called for a maha dharna to draw the state government’s attention to long-pending issues affecting the sector. It said rice millers were facing pressure from administrative delays, rising operating costs, surprise inspections and unresolved CMR issues.

It put forward 13 demands, including an end to surprise raids, a fair CMR framework and scientific testing of paddy with separate Kharif and Rabi standards. It sought a milling charge of `150 per quintal and `11 per old gunny bag.

The association also demanded release of pending civil supplies charges since 2014 and waiver of the 25% penalty and 12% interest on millers. Other demands included a fair price for Rabi 2022-23 paddy, agriculture-allied industry status for rice mills, LT power supply up to 200 HP and revision of the rice recovery ratio.