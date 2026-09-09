Telangana to increase rice exports to Philippines

HYDERABAD/NEW DELHI : Telangana has initiated discussions with the Philippines on increasing rice exports and expanding agricultural trade, with Irrigation and Food & Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy holding talks with Philippine Agriculture Secretary Francisco P Laurel Jr in New Delhi on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the possibility of increasing rice exports from Telangana to the Philippines and explored avenues for strengthening bilateral trade in agriculture and allied sectors.

Uttam informed the Philippine delegation that Telangana had emerged as one of India’s leading paddy-producing states and had the production capacity, modern rice-milling infrastructure and experience required to supply high-quality rice in substantial quantities. He said the state was well positioned to meet international demand and ensure reliable supplies on a sustained basis.

Responding to the proposal, Laurel indicated that the Philippines would examine the possibility of sourcing larger quantities of rice from Telangana. The two sides discussed modalities for pursuing the proposal, including engagement with relevant government agencies, recognised importers, exporters and rice millers.

The discussions come against the backdrop of the Philippines’ dependence on imported rice and its efforts to diversify international sources of supply. Uttam said Telangana could offer competitive prices, dependable quality and timely delivery, making it a potential long-term supplier to the Philippine market.