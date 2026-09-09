Telangana to increase rice exports to Philippines

HYDERABAD/NEW DELHI : Telangana has initiated discussions with the Philippines on increasing rice exports and expanding agricultural trade, with Irrigation and Food & Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy holding talks with Philippine Agriculture Secretary Francisco P Laurel Jr in New Delhi on Tuesday.
During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the possibility of increasing rice exports from Telangana to the Philippines and explored avenues for strengthening bilateral trade in agriculture and allied sectors.
Uttam informed the Philippine delegation that Telangana had emerged as one of India’s leading paddy-producing states and had the production capacity, modern rice-milling infrastructure and experience required to supply high-quality rice in substantial quantities. He said the state was well positioned to meet international demand and ensure reliable supplies on a sustained basis.
Responding to the proposal, Laurel indicated that the Philippines would examine the possibility of sourcing larger quantities of rice from Telangana. The two sides discussed modalities for pursuing the proposal, including engagement with relevant government agencies, recognised importers, exporters and rice millers.
The discussions come against the backdrop of the Philippines’ dependence on imported rice and its efforts to diversify international sources of supply. Uttam said Telangana could offer competitive prices, dependable quality and timely delivery, making it a potential long-term supplier to the Philippine market.
The meeting also covered technical and commercial issues relating to rice trade, including varieties, quality standards, pricing, procurement mechanisms, logistics, certification procedures and sanitary and phytosanitary requirements. Both sides agreed that officials and industry representatives should hold further consultations and prepare a roadmap for translating the discussions into concrete trade opportunities.
Apart from rice, Laurel expressed interest in procuring meat products and quality seeds from Telangana. Uttam welcomed the interest and highlighted the state’s strengths in seed production, food processing and allied agricultural sectors. He said the available product categories, regulatory requirements and export possibilities would be examined in consultation with relevant authorities and private-sector stakeholders.
The minister said expanding agricultural exports would create new opportunities for Telangana’s farmers, rice millers, seed companies, food-processing industries and other participants in the rural economy.
“Our objective is to create dependable and remunerative international markets for Telangana’s farmers and agricultural industries. Telangana has the production capacity, processing infrastructure and entrepreneurial strength to become a reliable long-term supplier of rice and other agricultural products to the Philippines,” Uttam said.