Telangana's ALEAP chief honoured for entrepreneurship mentorship

HYDERABAD: ALEAP president Rama Devi Kanneganti has received the Dr VG Patel Memorial Award 2026 for Entrepreneurship Trainer, Educator and Mentor in Social Entrepreneurship from the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India , Ahmedabad.

The award recognises Kanneganti’s contribution to promoting entrepreneurship, mentoring aspiring entrepreneurs and strengthening social enterprise initiatives, particularly among women.

ALEAP members said the recognition was a proud moment for the organisation and acknowledged her sustained efforts in nurturing entrepreneurship through training, mentorship and capacity-building programmes.

The Dr VG Patel Memorial Award honours individuals who have made significant contributions to entrepreneurship development and the promotion of entrepreneurial culture and innovation.

ALEAP members congratulated Kanneganti and said the award reflected her efforts to build a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem and promote inclusive economic growth. through women-led enterprises and social innovation.