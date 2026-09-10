Age limit for constable post in Telangana raised by three years

HYDERABAD: The state government has further raised the upper age limit by three years for recruitment to constable and equivalent posts in the Police, Fire Services, Prisons and Special Protection Force (SPF) departments.

Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju issued a GO to this effect on Wednesday.

Earlier, on August 14, the government had raised the upper age limit by seven years, for one year, for direct recruitment to various posts in the uniformed services of the Police, Fire, Prisons, SPF, Excise, Transport and Forest departments.

The latest order noted a three-year difference in the prescribed upper age limits for Sub-Inspectors and Constables in the Home Department — 32 years for Sub-Inspectors and 29 years for Constables.

After examining the matter, the government decided to raise the upper age limit for Constable and equivalent posts by another three years, in addition to the seven-year relaxation already granted. The relaxation will apply to recruitments conducted by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board.

The order excludes Police Constable Driver posts.