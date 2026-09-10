Around 200 goats, man charred to death as DCM van catches fire in Telangana’s Mahabubnagar

HYDERABAD: Around 200 goats and a person were charred to death after a DCM van carrying the animals caught fire at Bhuthpur in Mahabubnagar district in the early hours of Thursday.

According to sources, the incident occurred when the DCM van, which was heading towards Kurnool on the national highway, reportedly rammed into a roadside pole. The impact triggered a fire, engulfing the vehicle within moments.

A person travelling in the van died in the incident, while five others sustained injuries. Locals shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Fire personnel reached the spot and brought the blaze under control. A probe is underway.