Congress MP from Telangana Mallu Ravi seeks FIR against KTR

HYDERABAD: Nagarkurnool Congress MP Mallu Ravi on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad police, seeking registration of an FIR against BRS working president KT Rama Rao for allegedly making derogatory and insulting statements against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Police officials said that as of now, no case has been registered and that they are seeking legal opinion on the complaint. In his complaint, Ravi alleged that it has come to his notice that KT Rama Rao, while addressing the media, made an extremely objectionable and derogatory reference to the CM.

The expression, when translated in its ordinary contextual sense, is a grossly abusive and demeaning reference to the chief minister and is wholly beyond the legitimate bounds of political criticism.

He said that the statement was not merely a criticism of any policy, governmental decision or political action. It was a personal and intentionally derogatory attack upon the reputation and dignity of the chief minister.

Ravi said that the chief minister is a public constitutional functionary and his reputation forms an important part of his public standing and ability to discharge his constitutional and political responsibilities.