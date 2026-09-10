In Italian, Telangana BJP chief asks Rahul to get fee sops released

HYDERABAD: Penning an open letter in Italian language to Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, state BJP president N Ramachander Rao raised the issue of long-pending fee reimbursement dues.

He averred that he is writing the letter in Italian after having exhausted every democratic avenue, thanks to the arrogant Congress government, to draw its attention to the issue.

He said he was questioned repeatedly during his interactions with students across Telangana “Why does Rahul Gandhi not hear our Goonj?” They are only demanding support rightfully due to them and the fulfilment of promises made by your party.

The future of nearly 40 lakh students, particularly those belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes and economically weaker sections, is in jeopardy because of pending fee reimbursement dues amounting to approximately Rs 15,000 crore. Colleges are not giving them certificates due to the government’s failure to clear their fees, as a result, these students are unable to pursue higher education or get jobs, he reminded.

He demanded that Rahul put pressure on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to immediately release the fee reimbursement dues and take urgent corrective measures to fix the education system in Telangana.