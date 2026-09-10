Nalgonda district driest in Telangana with 77% rainfall deficit

HYDERABAD: Four districts in Telangana have recorded large rainfall deficits, with Nalgonda reporting the highest shortfall of 77%, followed by Adilabad (74%), Nirmal (64%) and Peddapalli (61%).

According to data accessed by TNIE, 29 of Telangana’s 33 districts received below-normal rainfall during August, while only four — Kamareddy, Medak, Rajanna Sircilla and Siddipet — recorded rainfall within the normal range.

Nalgonda received just 35.6 mm of rainfall against its normal of 153.4 mm, making it the worst-affected district. Adilabad recorded 77 mm against a normal of 294.8 mm, while Nirmal received 100.1 mm compared to its normal of 276.7 mm. Peddapalli recorded 100.4 mm against a normal of 260.1 mm.

Several other districts also reported significant deficits. Jogulamba Gadwal recorded a 57% shortfall, while Mulugu, Sangareddy and Warangal registered deficits of 56% each. Jagtial and Jangaon reported 52% deficits, while Bhadradri Kothagudem and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri recorded 51% shortfalls.

At the state level, Telangana received 130.2 mm of rainfall in August against the normal 226.1 mm, resulting in a deficit of around 42%. The overall monsoon deficiency stands at 23%. Meteorologists warn that the deficit could widen to nearly 30% by the end of the season if rainfall activity does not improve significantly.

Most central and southern districts continue to report deficient rainfall. A brief spell of heavy rain during the last week of July, however, prevented the situation from worsening further, meteorologists said.

There could still be some relief, with meteorological models indicating the possibility of a low-pressure area forming over the southwest Bay of Bengal around September 11-12. Unlike earlier weather systems that developed over the northwest Bay of Bengal and had limited impact on Telangana, a system over the southwest Bay could bring more widespread rainfall to the state.