NHRC seeks action taken report on BRS leader Harish’s plaint

HYDERABAD: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday ordered Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand to submit an action taken report on a complaint lodged on behalf of BRS leader T Harish Rao over non-registration of an FIR against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and others for leveling false allegations that the former minister performed “kshudra puja” (occult rituals).

The Commission directed the DGP to submit the report within four weeks.

The NHRC received a complaint on August 25 about non-registration of FIR in Hyderabad. The complaint was lodged by advocate Karupothula Revanth on behalf of Harish Rao, alleging that public office holders in Telangana, including the chief minister and government whip, repeatedly imputed false accusations of “black magic,” “occult practices,” and “kshudra puja” against Harish Rao beginning on July 31, claiming he performed rituals to prevent rainfall and cause drought.

Despite written complaints lodged on August 4, and a detailed representation submitted on August 17 to DGP, no FIR was registered, no inquiry initiated and no reasons communicated, violating the Supreme Court’s mandate in Lalita Kumari v Government of UP, the complaint said.

It sought relief, including registration of FIR, impartial investigation, preservation of electronic records and directions restraining public functionaries from attributing natural phenomena to sorcery.