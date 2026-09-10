Philippines keen to procure Telangana agri products, says Minister Uttam Reddy

HYDERABAD/NEW DELHI: The state government has intensified its efforts to position Telangana as a global hub for investment, agriculture trade and industrial opportunities by inviting Philippines Agriculture Secretary Francisco P Tiu Laurel Jr to the Telangana Rising Summit, scheduled to be held here in December this year.

Irrigation & Civil Supplies minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy met the Philippines official in New Delhi on Wednesday and extended the invitation.

During the meeting, the minister highlighted Telangana’s strengths in agricultural production, quality standards and export potential, while also briefing the visiting dignitary on the objectives of the Telangana Rising Summit and the investment opportunities available in the state.

The discussions focused extensively on expanding rice exports from Telangana to the Philippines, strengthening agricultural trade relations between the two regions and establishing a long-term commercial partnership.

According to Uttam, the Philippines agriculture secretary responded positively and expressed willingness to explore the possibility of procuring large quantities of rice from Telangana. The minister said that the Philippines showed interest in sourcing high-quality meat products and premium seeds produced in Telangana.