‘Purification’ hurt self-respect of Telangana society, says Deputy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Stating that Telangana society would not tolerate feudal and discriminatory ideology under any circumstances, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday said it was distressing to see purification of roads used by Dalits while staging a protest in Erravalli. “This is hurting the self-respect of the entire Telangana society,” he said.

Addressing the Assembly on the third day of the monsoon session, Vikramarka expressed deep anguish over the events that occurred within 24 hours of inappropriate remarks made against the Speaker.

Asserting that everyone is equal in terms of rights guaranteed under the Constitution authored by Dr BR Ambedkar, he recalled the struggles waged by Periyar for self-respect, Narayana Guru for human equality, Basaveshwara against caste discrimination and Jyotiba Phule against inequality. “Ideas of these great reformers laid the foundation for building an egalitarian society,” he said.

The deputy chief minister criticised the BJP for not condemning a similar purification ritual in Haldwani in Uttarakhand after a visit by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

“The very foundations of Telangana were built on self-respect and if a person serving as the Speaker of such an Assembly is insulted, the entire Assembly and the entire state would feel hurt,” he said, while asking if the country was once again moving towards conditions reminiscent of the middle ages.

Vikramarka said that Dr BR Ambedkar taught that liberty, equality and fraternity are inseparable values and referred to his emphasis on the need for social democracy alongside political democracy.