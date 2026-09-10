‘Purification’ hurt self-respect of Telangana society, says Deputy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Stating that Telangana society would not tolerate feudal and discriminatory ideology under any circumstances, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday said it was distressing to see purification of roads used by Dalits while staging a protest in Erravalli. “This is hurting the self-respect of the entire Telangana society,” he said.
Addressing the Assembly on the third day of the monsoon session, Vikramarka expressed deep anguish over the events that occurred within 24 hours of inappropriate remarks made against the Speaker.
Asserting that everyone is equal in terms of rights guaranteed under the Constitution authored by Dr BR Ambedkar, he recalled the struggles waged by Periyar for self-respect, Narayana Guru for human equality, Basaveshwara against caste discrimination and Jyotiba Phule against inequality. “Ideas of these great reformers laid the foundation for building an egalitarian society,” he said.
The deputy chief minister criticised the BJP for not condemning a similar purification ritual in Haldwani in Uttarakhand after a visit by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.
“The very foundations of Telangana were built on self-respect and if a person serving as the Speaker of such an Assembly is insulted, the entire Assembly and the entire state would feel hurt,” he said, while asking if the country was once again moving towards conditions reminiscent of the middle ages.
Vikramarka said that Dr BR Ambedkar taught that liberty, equality and fraternity are inseparable values and referred to his emphasis on the need for social democracy alongside political democracy.
CPI for resolution against use of abusive language
As the BJP members continued to protest, seeking discussion on other issues like Section 22-A and fee reimbursement among others, CPI member Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao wondered if the saffron wants to condemn the attack on the Speaker or not. He also opined that conducting funeral rites of the chief minister was wrong.
“After the abuse of Speaker episode, I expected that at least now personal attacks will stop. BRS members asked me whether it was right to suspend them for the entire session. I request all the members to express their opinion on the purification incident. I will also support you on the fee reimbursement issue and Section 22-A. The BRS leaders can at least condemn the incident. A direction should be passed on the issue of using abusive words,” he said.
BJP Legislature Party leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy sought clarity on the agenda of the House. “The agenda was sent to us late last night. Issues affecting the people are not being discussed. Three days of the session has already passed. Students are not able to get their certificates as their fee has not been paid. Retired employees are not getting pending payments. There is scarcity of water for agriculture,” he said before staging a walkout along with other BJP members.
Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu, while stating that the government was ready to discuss all issues, urged the members to abide by the Speaker’s directions. Ministers Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar and G Vivek also spoke on the purification incident and expressed regret and opposition to the egregious incident.