Telangana Congress leaders urge Governor to protect self-respect of Dalits, women

HYDERABAD: A delegation of Congress leaders, led by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, on Wednesday called on Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and submitted a memorandum, requesting him to protect the self-respect of Dalits and women.

The delegation, which also comprised other ministers, met the Governor in the wake of “purification” of roads near KCR’s Erravalli farmhouse. They sought the intervention of the Governor in protecting the dignity, safety and self-respect of Dalits and women.

The ministers also said that September 8, 2026, was a dark day in history. It was the day when BRS MLCs Tata Madhu and Naveen Reddy targeted and humiliated Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, hurting the entire Dalit community.

“BRS MLA T Harish Rao first removed his shirt, followed by several others, and threw it at police officers, before pressing forward, touching and coming unacceptably close to women police personnel on duty,” they informed the Governor, while alleging that several BRS leaders, led by party’s working president KT Rama Rao, assaulted police personnel, including women officers.