Telangana HC Orders Crackdown on Illegal Buildings

HYDERABAD: In a strong rebuke to illegal builders, the Telangana High Court has directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to seal a multi-storey building in the Old City of Hyderabad and ordered inspections of ongoing constructions in Siddambar Bazaar and Begum Bazaar, warning that the self-certification system cannot be misused to bypass building regulations.

The Telangana High Court expressed serious concern over unauthorised constructions in the two locations and directed the GHMC to take stringent action against violations of building regulations.

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, hearing a writ petition filed by Raj Kumar, observed that the self-certification facility for obtaining building permissions could not be misused to circumvent mandatory setbacks and other planning norms.

The court noted that while the petitioner claimed ownership of 114.14 square yards, building permission had been sought for only 43.29 square metres, while applications for the remaining portion were submitted in the names of third parties. The petitioner had allegedly failed to satisfactorily explain his connection with those applications.