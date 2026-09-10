Telangana HC Seeks Records Behind Consumer Panel appointments

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court has sought comprehensive details from the state government on the eligibility and selection process followed for appointing presidents of various district consumer disputes redressal commissions.
The petitioners contended that several appointees did not possess the qualifications prescribed for appointment as district judges and that there was no record of their having cleared the relevant examination. They relied on information obtained under the Right to Information Act.
During the hearing, the court questioned whether advocates otherwise eligible for appointment as district judges, including those appointed as fast track court judges, could be excluded from consideration for consumer commission posts. The bench said the issue required examination and directed the parties to be prepared at the next hearing.
The court also cautioned the petitioner against relying solely on RTI responses. It directed the government to examine the original records and provide a clear response, observing that an RTI reply stating that a file was “not available” or “could not be traced” did not necessarily establish that the record did not exist.
Describing the matter as one of public importance, the court said it wanted to satisfy itself about the alleged lack of eligibility before issuing notices to the appointees concerned.
The bench sought details of the selection process, including the composition of the selection panel, the number of candidates considered for each post, the Selection Committee’s recommendations and the government’s approval. It also referred to the 1:3 ratio commonly followed in public appointments, under which three candidates may be considered for each vacancy.
The government was directed to appear through the government pleader or special government pleader with complete instructions and records.
The matter was adjourned to September 17 for further hearing. The court has not yet recorded any finding on the legality of the appointments.