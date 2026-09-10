Telangana HC Seeks Records Behind Consumer Panel appointments

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court has sought comprehensive details from the state government on the eligibility and selection process followed for appointing presidents of various district consumer disputes redressal commissions.

The petitioners contended that several appointees did not possess the qualifications prescribed for appointment as district judges and that there was no record of their having cleared the relevant examination. They relied on information obtained under the Right to Information Act.

During the hearing, the court questioned whether advocates otherwise eligible for appointment as district judges, including those appointed as fast track court judges, could be excluded from consideration for consumer commission posts. The bench said the issue required examination and directed the parties to be prepared at the next hearing.

The court also cautioned the petitioner against relying solely on RTI responses. It directed the government to examine the original records and provide a clear response, observing that an RTI reply stating that a file was “not available” or “could not be traced” did not necessarily establish that the record did not exist.