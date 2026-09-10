Telangana Power demand hits record 19,543 MW

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded an all-time high electricity demand of 19,543 MW at 10.41 am on Wednesday, surpassing the previous peak of 19,506 MW recorded on March 27.

The latest demand was 23% higher than the 15,906 MW recorded on the corresponding day last year. Officials said the state continued to meet the growing demand despite adverse weather conditions and the impact of El Nino, citing proactive planning, infrastructure development and efficient power management.

Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka reviewed the power situation with senior officials and directed them to ensure reliable supply under all conditions. .

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will hold a comprehensive review of the Energy department on Thursday to discuss measures to sustain uninterrupted supply and strategies to meet the state’s medium- and long-term power requirements.