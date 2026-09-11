BGUS expects 1.5 lakh pandals across Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi has completed around three months of preparations for the Ganesh Chaturthi, with idol installations scheduled from September 14 and the main immersion on September 25.

BGUS general secretary Shashidhar Ravinuthala said on Thursday that around 1.5 lakh Ganesh pandals and 50 lakh devotees were expected to participate in the celebrations across Hyderabad.

The Samithi has been coordinating with the Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Malkajgiri and Future City police commissionerates and three municipal corporations to make necessary arrangements. Coordination meetings have been held at the Assembly and division levels, with committees formed for each division, he said.

Ravinuthala said around 1.4 lakh pandals were set up across the city last year and the number was expected to rise to 1.5 lakh this year. Around 110 immersion points would be available, including Hussainsagar, Saroornagar, IDL and Kapra lakes. About 10 major immersion points had already been prepared, he said.