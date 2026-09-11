Clay idol makers struggle as PoP dominates markets across Telangana

HYDERABAD: Traditional clay idol makers in the state are facing a difficult festive season as cheaper Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols from Maharashtra dominate markets across Telangana. While traders selling PoP idols report strong sales, local clay idol artisans say their customer base has fallen sharply, with some claiming they now have barely 10-15% of their usual buyers.

PoP idols are preferred for their smooth finish, brighter colours and lower prices, sources said, adding that most idols reaching Telangana are sourced from Solapur.

Traders in Dhoolpet, Begum Bazaar and Uppal said PoP idols were significantly outselling clay ones, mainly because of the price difference. A four-foot idol from Solapur costs around Rs 3,500, compared with about Rs 5,000 for a clay idol of the same size.

“A four-foot Solapur idol costs around Rs 3,500, while a clay idol of the same size goes up to Rs 5,000. Buyers want something attractive, and PoP gives that finish. This year, sellers of Solapur idols are making profits, while local idol makers are suffering huge losses,” said Kailash Singh, an idol maker from Dhoolpet.

For artisans who have traditionally depended on Ganesh Chaturthi sales, the shift has brought mounting financial pressure. “Our families have been making clay idols for three generations, but sales are falling every year. We hardly get 10%-15% of buyers now. We cannot match the finish of PoP idols, but at least ours don’t pollute the lakes,” he said.

The concerns over the environmental impact of PoP idols, particularly on Hyderabad’s lakes, have also been in focus. Environmentalists estimate that nearly 99% of idols currently sold in markets are made of PoP, despite the state government’s ban on their use.