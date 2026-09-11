Father of ex-Telangana minister Konda Surekha's OSD attempts suicide

HANAMKONDA: Former minister Konda Surekha, former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) N. Sumanth's father, Subramaniam, allegedly attempted suicide by consuming the Calmpose tablets on Thursday night.

Subramaniam was depressed over the false propaganda on his family and reasoned for the consumption of Calmpose tablets.

On Friday morning the family members noticed that he was not awake on the bed. Suspecting that they were rushed into the room and tried to wake him up. They found that he was unconscious and immediately shifted him to the private hospital in Warangal.

After the abdomen scan, the doctors found a huge quantity of tablets. He is unconscious and started the diagnosis; however, the doctors stated his condition is critical.

According to the family members, Subramaniam is thinking about the history of the son, former OSD Konda Surekha, and the issue of former minister Konda Surekha. Sumanth appeared at the Jubilee Hills Police Station for an enquiry in connection with an attempted murder and assault case.

Subramaniam was retired from the electricity department three ago. He is staying in Ram Nagar in the Hanamkonda Town.