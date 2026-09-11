KTR leads BRS protest at land ‘illegally allotted’ to CM’s brother

HYDERABAD: A BRS delegation, led by its working president KT Rama Rao, on Thursday protested near the government land in Tukkuguda, alleging that the land was illegally allotted to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s brother Kondal Reddy and Tesseract, a company “linked” to him.

Speaking to reporters, Rama Rao alleged that the government allotted Rs 250 crore worth land to Kondal Reddy for just Rs 7 crore. He demanded that all details of the land allotment be made public.

He also alleged that the government gave exemptions and lands to Anumla Jagadeshwar Reddy’s company stating that it was investing Rs 1,000 crore. He demanded that the government clarify CM’s brother’s signing of an MoU with Israel Innovation Ecosystem.

“Why was the Union government silent when Rs 250 crore land was allotted to Rs 7 crore?” Rama Rao asked and wondered whether the ED, IT and CBI will register cases only against the Opposition, ignoring the ruling party leaders.

The BR S working president also alleged that the government was indulging in real estate business in the name of Future City.

Women leaders reach Delhi

Meanwhile, BRS women leaders P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Sunitha Laxma Reddy, Kova Lakshmi, Satyavathi Rathod and others reached New Delhi on Thursday. They are in the capital to meet the Women’s Commission chairperson on Friday

to lodge a complaint against the high-handedness of the police against them near the Assembly on September 7.