Man kills wife, drives around with body; detained from Telangana's Khammam district

KHAMMAM: A 44-year-old car driver allegedly strangled his wife to death during a quarrel after suspecting her of infidelity, before driving around Khammam with her body, police said.

The accused, Medipalli Vidyasagar of Yellandu, was traced through his phone signal and taken into custody on Wednesday night, Khammam ACP SV Ramana Murthy said.

Vidyasagar had divorced his wife and married Chinnaboyina Renuka, 40, four months ago. Police said he suspected Renuka of having a relationship with another man, leading to quarrels. On Wednesday evening, an argument broke out during which Vidyasagar allegedly strangled her. He later called a friend, confessed to killing her and said he intended to die by suicide.

The friend alerted police, who traced Vidyasagar to the Khammam-Yellandu Road at 10.30 pm. Renuka’s body was found inside the car, which was seized.

A murder case has been registered and investigation is under way.