Property owner locks tahsildar office over unpaid rent in Telangana's Suryapet district

SURYAPET: A property owner locked the Palakeedu tahsildar’s office on Thursday morning, protesting non-payment of around Rs 3.70 lakh in rent dues pending for nearly two years.

S Janardhan Reddy said he had repeatedly approached the district collector and RDO seeking release of the dues, but received no response. Frustrated, he said he was left with no option but to lock the office.

The move left farmers and other visitors stranded outside from 10.30 am to 2.30 pm.

Rs 1.44 lakh rent assured

Many had travelled long distances in the scorching heat for caste, income and residence certificates, besides revenue and land-related work. With staff also unable to enter, official activities came to a standstill.

The closure triggered anger among locals, who blamed official negligence for the disruption and inconvenience.

After being alerted, higher officials spoke to Janardhan Reddy and assured him that a cheque for Rs 1.44 lakh towards part of the pending dues would be handed over on Friday.

He unlocked the office at 2.30 pm, following which staff and visitors were allowed inside and work resumed.