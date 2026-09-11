Rs 1 lakh bribe for Rs 2 lakh claim: Duo in Telangana ACB net

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday caught an outsourcing employee working at the Telangana Secretariat and a senior assistant of the Telangana State Industrial Development Corporation (TGIDC) for allegedly demanding and accepting a Rs 1 lakh bribe — half of the Rs 2 lakh medical reimbursement sanctioned to the complainant.

The accused were identified as Anandeshi Raghavender, an outsourcing employee at the Telangana Secretariat, and Medi Vinod, a senior assistant at the TGIDC office in Parishrama Bhavan, Basheerbagh, according to the ACB.

The duo allegedly demanded the bribe for processing and facilitating the complainant’s medical reimbursement claims under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) scheme. The alleged deal involved issuing a cheque for the sanctioned amount of Rs 2 lakh and processing the remaining medical reimbursement claim.

The ACB said Raghavender had earlier demanded and accepted Rs 5,000 from the complainant through Vinod in connection with the same matter.

On Thursday, Vinod allegedly accepted Rs 1 lakh from the complainant and handed it over to Raghavender. ACB officials of City Range-II then caught Raghavender and recovered the tainted amount from his possession.

The accused were subsequently produced before the I Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases at Nampally and remanded to judicial custody.

Investigation is ongoing.