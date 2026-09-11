Survey shows BRS losing ground: Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday told the Congress Legislature Party that a flash survey commissioned by him had found the BRS losing massive ground among people over the past few days. Thanking Congress leaders for the manner in which they handled the recent attempts at disrupting the Monsoon Session, he told them it was time to capitalise on the BRS setback, work in tandem and keep up the pressure on the Opposition.
Revanth said the survey was conducted to assess the political impact of the disruption of the session over the past three days. He appreciated ministers, government whips and Congress legislators for countering what he described as a conspiracy by the Opposition.
He was speaking at the CLP meeting held at the Assembly Committee Hall on Thursday. Revanth alleged that the BRS had conspired to disrupt Assembly proceedings and claimed that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had held a meeting at his farmhouse to plan the obstruction of the House. “Despite losing power, the BRS has not given up its arrogance. Its members abused police officials and public representatives and disrupted the Assembly for three days,” he alleged.
Revanth said attempts were being made to mislead people over Section 22-A lands and asked legislators to place all facts before the House and the public during a detailed discussion on Friday.
BRS leaders used Dharani to encroach thousands of acres: CM
The chief minister also accused BRS legislators of behaving inappropriately with officials, including women officials, and making objectionable remarks against the Speaker. He stated that when the Congress SC Cell organised a protest against the behaviour, BRS leaders insulted Dalits by “purifying” the ground after Dalits had walked over it. An inquiry had been initiated into the incidents, he said.
Revanth asked Congress legislators to participate actively in Assembly debates, maintain full attendance and raise constituency-specific issues. He said legislators had been given both an opportunity and a responsibility by the people and warned that failure to use their positions effectively could affect their political future.
TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers, MLAs and MLCs attended the meeting.
The CLP decided to take up a detailed discussion on Friday on Section 22-A lands, Dharani and alleged irregularities in the previous government’s land administration. Revanth said attempts were being made to mislead people over 22-A and asked legislators to place all facts before the House and the public. He also alleged irregularities involving former minister T Harish Rao and claimed that BRS leaders had encroached upon thousands of acres under the Dharani system.
On SIR, Revanth alleged that a conspiracy was under way to delete voters under the guise of the exercise and directed legislators aspiring for re-election to protect voters’ rights. He claimed that while the adult population in the country was around 103 crore, electoral rolls contained around 88 crore voters, alleging that nearly 15 crore votes had gone missing.
He said Telangana’s caste survey could serve as a model for the country and called for pressure on the Union government to include a caste column in the national Census. The CLP also decided to discuss alleged failures of the previous BRS government concerning projects under the Krishna River Management Board and Godavari River Management Board.
Revanth alleged that some leaders who had risen through the Congress were now attempting to damage the party, questioning whether Sunitha Lakshma Reddy and Sabita Indra Reddy could have emerged as prominent state-level leaders without opportunities provided by the Congress. Referring to the alleged attacks on police personnel during the session, he said KT Rama Rao appeared to have “seen Revanth” in police personnel and reacted angrily against officials.
Bhatti Vikramarka said the Congress had shown how conspiracies could be defeated when the party and government worked together. “We must move forward with the same fighting spirit, speaking in one voice and following one path,” he said. He also said Telangana was implementing more welfare programmes than any other state, while reportedly admitting that the government had not publicised its achievements sufficiently.
Mahesh Kumar Goud raised concerns over SIR, alleging that electoral rolls were being revised in a “wrongful” manner and that votes considered undesirable by certain sections were being removed. He also alleged that the Union government had not cooperated with Telangana on BC reservations.
Several ministers briefed the CLP on policy and constituency-related matters, with N Uttam Kumar Reddy speaking on the El Nino impact and water availability, Ponnam Prabhakar on a separate BC column in the Census, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Section 22-A lands and Vivek Venkataswamy on issues concerning polytechnic students.
The CLP expressed condolences over the deaths of former MLAs Kommedi Narasimha Reddy, Vanga Subba Rao and G Siddiah and observed a moment of silence in their memory.
The meeting was also held to review the Congress government’s development and welfare programmes as it completes 1,000 days in office, with Revanth asking legislators to take its achievements to the people.