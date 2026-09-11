Survey shows BRS losing ground: Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday told the Congress Legislature Party that a flash survey commissioned by him had found the BRS losing massive ground among people over the past few days. Thanking Congress leaders for the manner in which they handled the recent attempts at disrupting the Monsoon Session, he told them it was time to capitalise on the BRS setback, work in tandem and keep up the pressure on the Opposition.

Revanth said the survey was conducted to assess the political impact of the disruption of the session over the past three days. He appreciated ministers, government whips and Congress legislators for countering what he described as a conspiracy by the Opposition.

He was speaking at the CLP meeting held at the Assembly Committee Hall on Thursday. Revanth alleged that the BRS had conspired to disrupt Assembly proceedings and claimed that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had held a meeting at his farmhouse to plan the obstruction of the House. “Despite losing power, the BRS has not given up its arrogance. Its members abused police officials and public representatives and disrupted the Assembly for three days,” he alleged.

Revanth said attempts were being made to mislead people over Section 22-A lands and asked legislators to place all facts before the House and the public during a detailed discussion on Friday.