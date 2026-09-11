Telangana approves Rs 8.5 crore for Secunderabad Cantonment halls

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has approved Rs 8.5 crore for the construction, completion, renovation and expansion of 28 community halls in the Secunderabad Cantonment area using Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) funds.

The approval was issued through GO Rt No 854 by the Metropolitan Area & Urban Development Department on Wednesday. The works include completing partially built halls, adding rooms and allied facilities, renovating existing structures and constructing new multipurpose halls.

The Bowenpally circle-3 engineering wing inspected the sites and identified 28 works across Cantonment wards. Estimates based on the 2026-27 Schedule of Rates put the total cost at Rs 8.5 crore.

Several works involve completing structures that have reached slab level, including halls at Bapuji Nagar, Arya Samaj, Jaya Nagar Colony, Chinthal Basti and Netaji Nagar. Other works are proposed at Rasoolpura, Kharkana, Venkatram Colony, Balamrai, Baerir Line, Mudfort and Picket.

The package also covers additional rooms and repairs at halls in Sanjeevaiah Nagar, Harshavardhan Colony, Mahatma Nagar, Picket and Bolarum. Two new halls are proposed at Central Battery and Chinna Kamela in Ward 7, estimated at Rs 76 lakh and Rs 1.10 crore, respectively.

The approval is subject to statutory clearances. As the sites fall under the Secunderabad Cantonment Board, MMC must obtain NOCs, land availability certificates and other permissions before starting work. Structural stability certificates from JNTUH or another approved agency will also be required wherever necessary.