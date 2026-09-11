Telangana Assembly: GP Act amended, panchayats get more financial autonomy

HYDERABAD: Gram panchayats, which have been hard-pressed to access funds allocated to them, can now breathe easy. An amendment to the Gram Panchayat Raj Act, 2018 made on Thursday allows them to lodge their funds in nearby nationalised banks, co-operative banks, or post offices as prescribed by the government.

Presently, the funds received from the Union or state government are being lodged in the nearest government treasury. Successive governments in the state have been blamed for diverting these funds for other purposes leaving the panchayats high and dry.

Though the 73rd and 74th constitutional amendments were intended to strengthen rural local bodies, the main aim is to bring the administration closer to the people. They need funds along with responsibilities so they were provided with the opportunity to collect some taxes, cesses and fees.

Speaking in the Assembly, Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka said that the amendment was made to allow the gram panchayats which procure funds to spend as per their needs. Funds have remained unutilised because of difficulty in accessing them at the right time, she said.

“Just as the central and state finance commission funds are deposited directly in bank accounts of the panchayats, money raised from their own funds will be parked in their own accounts. This facility is currently available for municipalities,” she said.